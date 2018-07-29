Trump says he met with New York Times publisher at White House

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Trump tweeted about a "very good and interesting meeting" he says he had at the White House with the publisher of The New York Times.

Mr. Trump did not say when he met with A.G. Sulzberger.

He tweeted Sunday: "Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People.' Sad!"

Mr. Trump bristles at negative media coverage of himself and the administration. He has denounced the news media as the "enemy of the people" and accuses it of spreading "fake news." His meeting with Sulzberger took place on July 20, according to the Washington Post. Five days later, he said in a speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention, "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news," adding, "Just remember: What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."

After Sulzberger took over from his father on Jan. 1, Mr. Trump tweeted that his ascension gives the paper a "last chance" to fulfill its founder's vision of impartiality.