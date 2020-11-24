Watch Live: Trump participates in annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon as Biden transition formally begins

Washington — President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday Tuesday with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey. The event marks Mr. Trump's first time in public since the General Services Administration told President-elect Joe Biden they're ready to start the formal transition process.

Mr. Trump is set to exercise his pardon power during the event in the Rose Garden. He will designate one of two turkeys, named Corn and Cob, as the official Thanksgiving turkey, and the other will serve as an alternate.

How to watch Trump pardon the Thanksgiving turkey today

What: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump present the National Thanksgiving Turkey

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Both birds, who made the trek from Iowa to Washington, D.C. for Tuesday's event, are expected to live out the rest of their days at Iowa State University. Corn and Cob were raised by Ron Kardel, chairman of the National Turkey Federation and a sixth generation farmer from Walcott, Iowa.

The annual turkey pardoning, which dates back to President George H.W. Bush, comes after GSA Administrator Emily Murphy sent a letter to Mr. Biden on Monday that called him the "apparent" winner of the presidential contest. Known as a letter of ascertainment, the pronouncement begins the formal transition process and gives Mr. Biden and his team access to $6.3 million, federal agencies and staff and government facilities.

Mr. Trump, however, has vowed he will not concede and continues to claim without evidence that the election was rigged. The president has seldom appeared in public in the three weeks since the election, and when he has participated in events at the White House he has not answered questions from reporters.

Despite the president's unwillingness to acknowledge his defeat, states are certifying their election results, with Michigan doing so Monday. Pennsylvania and Nevada are expected to certify their respective results on Tuesday.