Trump travel ban challenge heard by appeals court

RICHMOND, Virginia -- A lawyer for groups challenging President Donald Trump's updated travel ban told a federal appeals court that the president has made it clear through his statements and tweets that the ban is aimed at keeping Muslims out of the U.S.

Thirteen judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday, four days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can fully enforce the third version of his travel ban as challenges make their way through the 4th Circuit and the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 4th Circuit is being asked to reverse a decision by a Maryland judge whose injunction in October barred the administration from enforcing the ban against travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen who have bona fide relationships with people or organizations in the U.S.

Cecillia Wang, a deputy legal director at the national American Civil Liberties Union, told the 4th Circuit that Trump has "doubled down" on his campaign pledge to bar Muslims through his latest travel ban. She said the ban is contrary to the laws passed by Congress and violates the U.S. Constitution.

Judges peppered a government lawyer with questions about President Trump's latest travel ban, including whether the president has the authority to ban 150 million nationals from other countries.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Hashim Mooppan told judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the president's latest set of travel restrictions was the product of a global, multiagency review that found eight countries do not share enough security-related information with the United States. He insisted the latest travel ban is different than two previous bans that have been harshly criticized as anti-Muslim.

One judge referred to Trump's campaign promise and other statements he's made to keep Muslims out of the U.S., then asked if the court is supposed to "ignore reality" and believe the ban is not directed at Muslims.

The State Department announced Friday that Mr. Trump's travel ban on citizens of six mainly Muslim countries, North Korea and Venezuela is now fully operational.