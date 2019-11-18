Supreme Court temporarily blocks Democrats' attempt to get Trump's financial records

The Supreme Court has ordered a stay in the case involving House Democrats' efforts to obtain President Trump's tax returns and business records, temporarily blocking Democrats from obtaining those records from the president's accounting firm.

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered a stay in the case Monday, a procedural move that will delay Democrats' efforts. A lower court had ordered the president's accounting firm, Mazars USA, to hand over the president's business records and tax returns, and wanted those documents released by Wednesday. The president's attorneys asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

House Democrats must respond by 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide whether it will take the case. But the temporary relief from the highest court comes as a legal respite for the president, who has suffered a handful of significant losses in federal court in recent weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— CBS News' Steven Portnoy contributed to this report