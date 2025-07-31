Trump says he's extended the tariff deadline for Mexico by 90 days

President Trump on Thursday said he's giving Mexico an additional 90 days to strike a trade deal, with the announcement coming a day before his administration's Aug. 1 deadline to impose 30% tariffs on imports from the nation.

Mr. Trump had said earlier this month that the 30% import duties would begin on Friday for Mexican imports, saying at the time that the country had not done enough to stop North America from turning into a "Narco-Trafficking Playground."

In his Thursday social media post, the president said he agreed to a 90-day extension during a phone conversation with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, which he described as "very successsful."

"We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer," he wrote.

He added that the "exact same Deal as we had" with Mexico will be extended during that time, which he said includes a "a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper."

—This is breaking news and will be updated.