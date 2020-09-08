Watch live: Trump speaks to supporters in North Carolina

President Trump is holding a rally-style campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Tuesday, a state hopes to win again in November. He'll be speaking in an airport hangar at Smith Reynolds Airport at 7 p.m. ET.

In 2016, Mr. Trump won the state by almost 4 percentage points, but current polling shows him lagging in the state. An August CBS News poll of likely voters found Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is beating Mr. Trump, 48% to 44%.

Earlier Tuesday, Mr. Trump stopped by another battleground state — Florida. Mr. Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016, and it's a key state for him in 2020. The president touted himself as a great environmentalist.

How to watch President Trump's North Carolina campaign event

What: President Trump holds campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Before the campaign event Tuesday, Mr. Trump reiterated his message that Biden would make the suburbs less safe by with "low-income housing and projects."

"Democrats admit that President Trump's message is 'working' on violence coming to the Suburbs in a Looney Biden Administration. Plus, Biden just doubled down on forcing Federal control of local zoning. This means low income housing and projects. So much for the American Dream!" the president tweeted Tuesday.