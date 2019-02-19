Trump signs space directive — live updates

President Trump is signing a directive establishing his Space Force, but it won't be its own military branch as he'd originally envisioned.

Mr. Trump had wanted the Space Force to be the sixth branch of the military. But Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein confirmed at a Brookings Institute event Tuesday morning that the Space Force will be established within the Air Force.

"The president is going to sign the space directive, policy directive going forward that will establish the Space Force," he said Tuesday morning. The directive "gives presidential direction to establish the Space Force within the Department of the Air Force."

The Space Force will be a separate service within the Air Force, with its own chief. They're still handling the details of what that rollout will look like, Goldfein said. He added he thinks it's "really healthy" the U.S. is having a national debate on space.

Mr. Trump already directed the Pentagon to create the sixth branch of the military in space last year. And "space force" has been a favorite line of his at rallies in the months since.