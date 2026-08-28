Trump signs executive order to create a U.S. Space Academy

President Trump signed an executive order Friday to begin a process of creating a U.S. Space Academy for the use of the U.S. Space Force, NASA and the civilian space flight industry.

Mr. Trump announced the new academy at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston during an event awarding the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the crew of Artemis II.

"It's called the U.S. Space Academy," Mr. Trump said. "That's a big deal. So you think of West Point, and you think of Annapolis, and you think of the Air Force Academy, and you think of the Coast Guard academies. Great, they're all great. But we're going to have now the Space Force. We're going to have an academy for what the people in this room love the most."

The president said the academy will "attract, train and graduate the very best of our nation." He said he agreed to build the academy, but only if it's top of the line.

The Trump administration hasn't yet chosen a location for the event, but Mr. Trump said Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is lobbying for Texas.

"I'm going to be choosing a location very shortly," Mr. Trump said. "I know where some people want it that are in this audience. Some people come down at this one guy over there. He's lobbying me. Say, 'Leave me alone, just leave me alone.' I'm not sure he's going to get it. I don't know if he's going to get it. But everybody wants it because it's the hot thing. Space is the hot thing.

"Just leave me alone, Ted, please, leave me alone," he joked.

It's not clear what kind of access the civilian space flight industry will have to the federal academy.