Trump attends roundtable on school choice - live stream

While impeachment proceedings against him continue, President Trump is attending a roundtable on school choice Monday afternoon at the White House. The roundtable also comes moments after the Justice Department's inspector general issued a report on the origins of the Russia investigation.

The report found found several procedural errors in the investigation but overall "no political bias" by the agency. But Mr. Trump claimed the report shows the investigation was an attempted overthrow of the government.

"They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts," the president said. "...This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught."

