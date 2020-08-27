Trump to say in convention speech that he's spent 4 years "reversing" damage Biden has "inflicted"

President Trump plans to draw a stark contrast between his vision of America and that of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his speech accepting the nomination of his party at the Republican National Convention Thursday night.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas. We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," the president will say from the White House South Lawn, according to excerpts of his speech released to the media.

"At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda," he will continue. "But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee."

Mr. Trump aims to paint the Republican Party as open and inclusive, despite his frequent rhetoric savaging Democrats.

"The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people," he's expected to say.

Yet to be seen is how he will address his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has cost roughly 180,000 American lives. The RNC has so far attempted to paint his administration's work as a success, despite the fact that the U.S. counts more deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

"This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge, and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor," Mr. Trump will say.

The president also plans to announce during his speech that his administration has made a $750 million agreement with Abbott Laboratories to purchase 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests, according to a senior White House official.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the U.S. is leading the world in testing. This is a major development that will help our country to remain open, get Americans back to work, and kids back to school," White House Strategic Communications Director Alyssa Farah said in a statement to CBS News." The Trump administration is proud to partner with Abbott labs to make this purchase possible to help the American people."

The president has already addressed the convention throughout the week, delivering unscripted remarks in North Carolina on Monday.

"They are trying to steal the election, just like they did it last time with spying," Mr. Trump said at the time.

He has also made a few unannounced appearances in the evening convention programming, presiding over a naturalization ceremony in the White House, sitting with hostages freed during his administration and issuing a pardon — also in the White House.

The president will be the final speaker of the convention Thursday night and can be watched on cbsnews.com/live.