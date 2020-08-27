Watch live: Republican National Convention — Night 4

President Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination for president on Thursday night, the final night of the Republican National Convention. His acceptance address comes as Hurricane Laura struck Texas and Louisiana and protests continued to roil Kenosha, Wisconsin, after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot several times in the back by a police officer and two people were shot to death at a protest.

According to early excerpts of the speech, Mr. Trump will draw a stark contrast between Joe Biden's agenda and his own — even though this year, the GOP decided not to release a new party platform, the list of Republican goals and promises.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas. We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," the president will say from the White House South Lawn. "At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee."



Vice President Pence formally accepted the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday in a night filled with fewer surprises and reality show-type twists than in previous nights. He attacked Biden, calling him a "Trojan horse for a radical left."

"Our economic recovery is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot. But so are things far more fundamental and foundational to our country," Pence said. "It's not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or more Democrat. The choice in this election is whether America remains America."

