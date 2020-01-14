Trump rallies in Milwaukee ahead of Senate impeachment trial

Download the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

President Trump is holding a campaign rally on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the Democratic presidential candidates prepare for their seventh debate. The rally also comes as the Senate readies itself for Mr. Trump's impeachment trial, which is expected to begin on Tuesday, January 21.

The House is soon expected to name impeachment managers to prosecute the case against the president in the Senate and to hand off the articles of impeachment for the trial. The trial could remove some of the candidates running to unseat Mr. Trump from the campaign trail until just before the early voting contests begin — Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet will all be required to attend every day of the Senate impeachment trial for several hours a day.

President Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by just under 23,000 votes, at least in part because he was able to mobilize white working class voters in rural areas and small cities and towns across the state.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that Wisconsin Republicans froze out the remaining longshot GOP contenders challenging Mr. Trump, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, by deciding to place only the president's name on the Republican primary ballot. The two can still make it onto the ballot if they submit 8,000 signatures by January 28.

Tuesday's rally is Mr. Trump's second campaign rally of 2020, coming less than a week after his rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday.

How to watch