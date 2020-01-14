Democratic candidates meet for last debate before Iowa caucuses
Six Democratic presidential candidates are making their case on Tuesday night from Des Moines, where the last debate before the Iowa caucuses — the first nominating contest of 2020 — will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. The stage is set for a clash between two of the top contenders and progressive allies, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
On the eve of the debate, Warren said Sanders, in a private meeting in December 2018, had told her he didn't believe a woman could win the presidency. After the accusation was reported by CNN, Sanders forcefully denied it. He called the charge "ludicrous" and accused her staff of "lying." His supporters have noted he's said publicly since at least the late 1980s that a woman could win the White House.
Warren subsequently released a statement claiming Sanders "disagreed" when she mentioned during their meeting that she thought a woman could win.
Until now, the two have not attacked each other publicly, but that seems likely to change Tuesday night. The most recent polling shows the two, along with Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg locked in a tight race just under three weeks before Caucus Day.
CBS News' latest Battleground Tracker poll shows Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders tied at 23% each, with Warren at 16%. And the Des Moines Register/CNN poll has Sanders in the lead with 20%, followed by Warren, Buttigieg and Biden close behind. And a Monmouth poll released Monday found Biden leading the field with 24%.
Trump says he doesn't believe Sanders said a woman couldn't win the presidency
Speaking at a rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening shortly before the Democratic debate, President Trump weighed in on the latest spat between Sanders and Warren. Warren claims that Sanders told her in 2018 that he didn't think a woman could win the presidency, which Sanders has denied.
Although Sanders is a "nasty guy," Mr. Trump said, he did not believe Sanders would say that a woman could not win.
"I don't believe that Bernie said that. I really don't," Mr. Trump said. Of a woman winning the election, Mr. Trump said with a laugh: "That could happen."
Top fundraising bundler for Kamala Harris' campaign joins Biden fundraising efforts
One of the top bundlers for Harris' erstwhile presidential bid will be helping Joe Biden's fundraising efforts as the Democratic primary field narrows.
Michael Kraut of Kraut Law Group in Los Angeles raised more than $100,000 for the Harris campaign before she exited the race in December.
Kraut told CBS News he was contacted by multiple Democratic presidential campaigns after Harris ended her bid, including Elizabeth Warren's and Cory Booker's campaigns, but ultimately decided to support Biden.
"We know where his heart is," Kraut said of Biden. "We know where his mind is, and we know what he holds as the values to the United States."
Not only does he plan to raise funds for Biden, he also brings a network of potential donors tapped by the Harris campaign. And he indicated he's also considering traveling to early states to help canvas.
Biden airing new ad in Iowa: Trump has "got Joe Biden on his mind"
Biden's campaign news of the apparent Russian hacking "proves that both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin understand the true stakes of this election."
Biden is airing a new ad on Tuesday in Iowa called out the president's continued focus on him. "He's got Joe Biden on his mind," said the ad.
Polling consistently shows voters believe Biden is best-positioned to defeat the president in the general election. That has other Democratic candidates — and Republicans — trying to raise doubts about the former vice president.
While Sanders has been engaged in a feud with Warren, he tweeted on Tuesday that he doesn't think Biden's record will "bring forth the energy" to defeat the president.
At the Capitol, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that Biden will have an unfair advantage over Sanders and other senators running for president once the impeachment trial gets underway.
"The only rightful thing of Joe Biden is to make a pledge not to campaign while Bernie Sanders cannot," McCarthy said.
Klobuchar hoping for " Klomentum" before she heads back to D.C. for impeachment trial
With the Minnesota senator attracting support ranging from 6%-8% in the latest Iowa polls, Amy Klobuchar is hoping to shore up what her campaign is calling the "Klomentum" of the last debate. She's in about fifth place, behind the four front-runners, despite strong performances in the debates.
Her campaign said it would prioritize TV and radio ads and try to get her back to Iowa as much as she can as she faces what could be a sustained absence from the trail as she attends the president's impeachment trial in Washington.
"I feel she had a breakout moment at the last debate and that sold me," one person who plans to caucus for Klobuchar told CBS News.
As Biden has been touting his foreign policy experience amid growing tensions with Iran, Klobuchar has been highlighting her opposition to the Iraq War.
Warren campaign seeks to defuse tension with Sanders
The Warren campaign has been telling high-level allies today that the Massachusetts senator wants to deescalate her feud with Sanders over whether he had told her that a woman couldn't win the presidency, CBS News confirms. Buzzfeed first reported that Warren's campaign is urging supporters not to accuse Sanders of sexism and wants to move on.
Instead, Warren would prefer to refocus on resuming their progressive arguments against the moderates in the race at the debate tonight.
What to watch in the debate
All eyes will be on how Sanders and Warren interact after CNN first reported Monday that Sanders in 2018 told Warren a woman couldn't win. Warren has roughly confirmed the crux of the story on the record, while Sanders' campaign has disputed it. The two progressive candidates have largely refrained from criticizing each other up to this point, but Warren has been lagging in recent polls and time is running out before the first voting contests.
Then there's the question present at every debate — can Biden deliver a strong performance with minimal, verbal flubs? A Monomonth poll published Monday showed Biden leading the field at 24%, several points ahead of his closest competitors, and he needs to keep or improve his standing to win.
There's another glaring matter in this debate — every candidate on stage is white. The all-white debate stage comes after Julián Castro, the only Latino candidate in the race, dropped out on January 2 and Cory Booker ended his campaign on Monday. The other Democratic candidates of color in the race, Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick and Tulsi Gabbard, failed to qualify for this debate.
DNC chairman responds to criticism, defending debate criteria
After Deval Patrick bashed the debate for its lack of diversity, party chairman Tom Perez struck back, telling CNN Tuesday that "we've set a really remarkably inclusive and frankly low bar throughout the campaigns."
Patrick said in a statement that the debates are not "representing the Nation" and have become "an end in themselves."
He compared them to "an episode of reality TV with candidates paying more attention to polling numbers and donations than issues and people."
None of the six candidates on stage tonight has "ever been questioned about their citizenship," he noted, or has experienced "fear for their safety when pulled over for a routine traffic stop."
While Perez said he may miss having candidates like Kamala Harris and others in the field, he told CNN, "We can't change the rules midstream because there's a candidate I wish were on but didn't make the debate stage."
Bloomberg releases digital ad about debates
Mike Bloomberg won't be on stage, but he has a new digital ad up on YouTube and the front page of The Washington Post reminding Americans that the multi-billionaire is not taking "a dime" from anyone for his presidential campaign, and as a result, the Democratic Party won't let him participate in the presidential debates.
"The party rules prevent me from debating," he says in the ad. "If they change the rules, I'd be happy to join it."
In the meantime, he says, he's traveling the country and making the case that "Donald Trump has to go."
