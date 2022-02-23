Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Former President Trump, Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump ordered to testify under oath in New York probe

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

In an email to CBS News, Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said, "We are grateful for their service."

"The investigation is ongoing. We can't comment further," Filson wrote.

In court on July 1, Dunne described the investigation by saying, "To put it bluntly, this was a sweeping and audacious illegal payments scheme."

Dunne argued before the U.S. Supreme Court as part of the Manhattan DA's successful fight to get Trump's tax records.

Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor with experience in complex financial organized crime cases, was hired by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in February 2021 to work on the Trump investigation.

Pomerantz and Dunne have been described by attorneys involved with the case as intimately involved in grand jury proceedings.

On Tuesday, attorneys for the company and Weisselberg filed motions to dismiss the case, arguing they were "improperly targeted...based on political animus." Trump is a Republican, while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James are Democrats.

James is running a parallel civil investigation, and on Feb. 17 won a victory when a judge ordered Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to sit for depositions.

The Trumps' lawyers had argued they feared their depositions would be used in the Manhattan criminal case.