Trump to hold news conference on Iran after U.S. airman's rescue

Washington — President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET on Monday at the White House following the successful rescue of a U.S. airman inside Iran over the weekend.

On Friday, an American F-15E fighter jet was downed by Iranian fire. The plane's pilot was located and rescued that same day, but the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, remained missing in Iran's mountainous terrain.

The president announced early Sunday morning that the airman had been rescued. He later said that the airman, a colonel, was found "deep inside the mountains in Iran." The recovery operation was complex, eventually involving more than 150 planes and more than 200 munitions, officials familiar with the mission told CBS News. The stranded airman had only a handgun to defend himself.

Speaking at the White House Easter egg roll on Monday morning, the president said "those two pilots were incredible, brave and we thank them."

Mr. Trump lauded the search-and-rescue mission in a Truth Social post Sunday when he announced the news conference. He said members of the military would join him at the White House.

"This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to 'man and equipment.' It just doesn't happen!" the president said. "The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!"

Not long after announcing the news conference on Sunday, Mr. Trump posted his latest threat to destroy Iranian power plants and other civilian infrastructure if a deal isn't reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Mr. Trump extended the deadline until Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, after vowing in a profanity-laced post that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran."

"There will be nothing like it!!!" the president wrote. "Open the F*****' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!"

Mr. Trump said at the Easter egg roll that "we are obliterating their country."

"And they just don't want to say uncle," the president said. "But they will. And if they don't, then they'll have no bridges, they'll have no power plants, they'll have no anything."

With the major escalation possible, the president has suggested to reporters that a deal could be within reach, with diplomatic efforts underway. Mr. Trump is considering a Pakistani proposal for a 45-day ceasefire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, among other ideas.

How to watch Trump's Iran news conference