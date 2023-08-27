Trump campaign says it's raised $7 million since mug shot release

Trump and all 18 co-defendants surrender in Georgia election case

Former President Donald Trump's mug shot appears to have helped his 2024 campaign rake in the cash.

Trump's campaign's spokespoerson said the former president has raised $7.1 million since his mug shot was released Thursday night after he was booked on 13 felony counts related to an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

The spokesperson said the campaign raised $4.18 million on Saturday alone, saying it was their highest-grossing day of the entire campaign.

Politico was first to report the fundraising haul.

The campaign was quick to cash in on the mug shot, with his joint fundraising committee selling merchandise featuring it within two hours after Trump left the jail. Trump also shared the booking photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a link to donate. It was the first time Trump has posted on the social media platform in more than two years.

"Organic money has skyrocketed, especially after President Trump tweeted out the picture along with the website," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the campaign raised "close to $20 million" in the last three weeks, in which Trump was also indicted on separate charges in connection with his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.