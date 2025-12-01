White House releases details of Trump's MRI scan

Washington — President Trump underwent "advanced imaging" of his abdomen and cardiovascular system for "preventative" reasons, the White House said Monday, one day after the president told reporters that he had "no idea" what body parts his MRI covered during his October physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president told reporters Sunday that the MRI conducted in October wasn't for his brain and the results were "perfect," although he didn't know what they covered.

"No idea, it was just an MRI," Mr. Trump said Sunday when asked about what part of the body the test covered. "It wasn't the brain, because I took a cognitive test and I aced it."

Mr. Trump also said Sunday he would release the results from his MRI.

"As part of President Donald Jr. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health," reads a letter dated Dec. 1 from Sean Barbabella, physician to the president. "The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function."

Barbabella said the president's cardiovascular imaging "is perfectly normal," and his abdominal imaging "is also perfectly normal."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt read Barbabella's letter to reporters in Monday's press briefing.

Mr. Trump underwent a second examination in early October, six months after a physical in April.