Trumps to vote early in person in Florida on Saturday, White House official says

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will vote early in person in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Saturday, a White House official said.

On the campaign trail this week, the president said he prefers to vote on Election Day. But Mr. Trump is registered to vote in Palm Beach County.

In recent elections, Mr. Trump has voted by mail. The president, however, is critical of widespread mail-in voting.

Saturday is the first day of early voting in Florida, which runs from Oct. 24 through Halloween.

Mr. Trump's Election Day plans are not yet clear. He didn't answer when reporters asked this week what he'll be doing that day.

The president is traveling most days to hold rallies for Republicans. He was in South Carolina Wednesday night and in Iowa Thursday night, and will deliver remarks in Fort Meyers, Florida, Friday before heading to Mar-a-Lago.