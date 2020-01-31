2 arrested after SUV breaches security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago

Two people were arrested Friday after an SUV breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida, authorities said. The president was not at Mar-a-Lago, although he is scheduled to arrive there early Friday evening.

An SUV breached two security check-points heading toward the club's main entrance, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Officials then fired shots at the vehicle, which attempted to flee the scene.

The suspects were pursued by the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol helicopter. After the chase, two individuals were arrested.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.



