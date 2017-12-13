Trump says tax overhaul bill is "very, very close"

President Trump said the tax overhaul bill is close to completion during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees Wednesday afternoon in the White House Cabinet Room. "We're very, very close," he said. "This bill is vital to the American people for many reasons."

The Associated Press reported shortly before noon that House and Senate leaders have reached an agreement on the sweeping tax package.

Mr. Trump reemphasized his regular promises for the bill: a tax cut for the middle class, a lowered corporate tax rate, a simplified tax code as well as resulting economic growth and job creation.

"It will be bigger than anything ever done in this country," he claimed.

In the meeting, Mr. Trump said he is disappointed Republicans lost a Senate seat following Democrat Doug Jones' Tuesday night win in Alabama. The president said Republicans will continue to fight in the 2018 midterm elections, but said that the focus right now is passing the tax overhaul.

Mr. Trump was joined by members of his Cabinet as well as an entirely Republican group of representatives from the House and the Senate:

Vice President Mike Pence



Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin



Chief of Staff General John Kelly



Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short



Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn



Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah



Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas



Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming



Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska



Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio



Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina



Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota



Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania



Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas



Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah



Rep. Diane Black, R-Tennessee



Rep. Kristi Noem, R-South Dakota



Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California



Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Illinois



Rep. John Shimkus, R-Illinois



Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan



Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska



Later Wednesday, the president will be talking more about the tax bill, in a 3:00 p.m. ET speech, as Congress "approaches the finish line on historic tax cuts and reform," the White House says. The House and Senate are currently in conference, working out a final version of a bill. Both houses will hold separate votes on the identical bill that comes out of conference.