Trump leaves for Asia trip — live updates

President Trump is leaving Washington Wednesday for Japan and South Korea, where he'll meet with other world leaders at the G20.

There, Mr. Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other world leaders. The international trip comes amid escalating tensions with Iran and as a trade deal with China still has yet to come to fruition.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump threatened the "obliteration" of parts of Iran if it attacks anything belonging to the U.S. Mr. Trump authorized new sanctions against Iran's supreme leader and a cyber attack on Iran after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week.

"Iran's very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality," Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration."

Mr. Trump's schedule was pushed back Wednesday, as he spoke to a supportive crowd at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in D.C.

Mr. Trump arrives in Osaka, Japan, Thursday night for the G20 summit and a host of sideline meetings Then on Saturday he flies to Seoul, South Korea, to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He will return to D.C. on Sunday. This marks his 13th trip abroad as president.

