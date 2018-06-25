Trump meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at White House -- live stream

President Trump is welcoming Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania to the White House on Monday for an afternoon of meetings. The two leaders are expected to discuss terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria among other issues during their discussions.

According to the Royal Court of Jordan, King Abdullah II will also meet during his trip with senior administration officials, members of the Senate and House leadership as well as the committees on armed services, foreign relations and appropriations in both houses of Congress.