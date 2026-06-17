Trump to hold news conference to conclude G7 summit in France

President Trump is set to hold a news conference to wrap up the Group of Seven summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday, as the world waits to see the text of the memorandum of understanding he and Vice President JD Vance say they have signed with Iran.

Mr. Trump spent the last two days meeting with G7 and G7-allied leaders, from French President Emmanuel Macron to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ahead of the anticipated ceremonial signing of the framework on Friday. The president told reporters he would read the agreement aloud and take questions about the framework this week to avoid any confusion.

But the administration's decision not to release the text yet has prompted more questions than answers. Vance said on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday that the Trump administration hasn't unveiled the document because "there are some frankly diplomatic protocols that I don't fully understand."

"The Qataris and Pakistanis, who have been helpful in mediating this agreement with the Iranians, they've asked us not to release the full text for a little while," Vance said. "It'll come out at the latest on Friday. We're actually trying to push them to get it out today because we want to tell the American people what's in this deal."

In France, the U.S. president pointed out the memorandum with Iran is not a final agreement, and threatened military action if Tehran doesn't comply.

"It's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding," the president said Wednesday in a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. "And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head."

At the G7, leaders signed a joint statement applauding the ceasefire with Iran, as well as promising to impose tougher sanctions on Russia. The U.S. president signed the joint statement. But he also didn't pass up the opportunity to jokingly assert dominance.

"I'm the boss," he quipped to the other G7 leaders as he arrived for a meeting on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump will have dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles after his press conference.

"I'm a fan of beautiful places," the president told reporters. "And I was leaving in the afternoon and then the French president, who happens to be a very nice man, invited me to dinner at Versailles. And Versailles is not a gold leaf. Versailles is the real deal. And I said, I'd like to do it."