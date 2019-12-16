ICYMI: Here's what you missed on Sunday's "Face the Nation", December 15, 2019

A week before the holiday break, Congress is pushing ahead with Trump impeachment and attempting to fund the federal government. The White House, however, is hailing victory after two separate trade wins for the administration.

Here's the big takeaways from Sunday's episode of "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan

Graham blasts Dems for "weaponizing" impeachment process

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham slammed Democrats for "shutting the president out" of the House impeachment process, claiming members of Congress are "weaponizing impeachment" for future presidents to come.

: The GOP senator said he's pushing forward with his own probe of a close friend, former vice president and current 2020 contender Joe Biden. "I love Joe Biden, but none of us are above scrutiny," Graham told "Face the Nation," when asked about Biden's recent comment that Graham's approach to the Ukraine scandal is something he would "regret his whole life." Graham has promised to look into son Hunter Biden's work for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, echoing a demand from President Trump that's at the center of the impeachment proceedings against him.

Why this all matters: While Graham blames Democrat for "shutting out" Trump from the impeachment process, over the course of the entire impeachment saga, the White House repeatedly defied House subpoenas for documents and blocked key administration officials from testifying in inquiry into President Trump's alleged quid pro quo arrangement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But Graham represents a growing caucus of Republicans ready to go to war as a key Trump ally -- a sign of what's to come as the probe heads to the Senate.

Durbin pushes McConnell-Schumer talks for Senate impeachment trial

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure an impeachment trial in the Senate is conducted in the "proper way."

: Durbin said he would expect Mr. Trump to support calling witnesses if they could clear him of wrongdoing. "It appears to be there are no witnesses the president would want to call to exonerate himself," the Illinois Democrat said. "Maybe such a witness doesn't exist, I don't know."

Why that matters: While the specific details of the Senate trial, such as how long it will last and whether the president's lawyers will call any witnesses to testify, remain unclear, both parties appear to want to put the responsibility on leadership to hash out the rules of the road for impeachment. McConnell maintains, however that "there will be no difference between the president's position and our position" as to how to handle the Senate trial.

Lighthizer hails trade victories as "most momentous day in trade history"

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer hailed recent breakthroughs on two different trade fronts, calling Friday "the most momentous day in trade history ever."

hailed recent breakthroughs on two different trade fronts, calling Friday "the most momentous day in trade history ever." What Lighthizer said: "It was extremely momentous and indicative of where we're going, what this president has accomplished," Lighthizer told "Face the Nation."