Trump hosts Native American code talkers at White House -- live stream

President Donald Trump is hosting an event for Native American code talkers at the White House on Monday, honoring war heroes who used their native language to outwit the enemy and protect U.S. battlefield communications during battle in World Wars I and II.

Members of Native American tribes exchanged sensitive military information by transmitting military plans to each other in their native tongues on the battlefield. Since in some cases, their languages were unwritten, they were able to communicate in a way that confused German enemies trying to break U.S. military codes.

Mr. Trump will meet and welcome the code talkers in the Oval Office.