Trump hosts Camp David retreat this weekend for GOP leaders, Cabinet

President Trump is hosting a retreat at Camp David this weekend for GOP congressional leaders and members of his Cabinet.

Mr. Trump is leaving Washington for Maryland Friday afternoon. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss 2018 legislative priorities, according to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

"These priorities will include: ensuring continued economic growth, national security, promoting responsible immigration reform, funding our troops, rebuilding our nation's crumbling infrastructure, the FY19 budget, welfare reform, the opioid crisis, healthcare, the 2018 elections and confirming the President's qualified nominees," Walters said.

In an interview with CNBC, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn said that officials will decide this weekend whether congressional Republicans should pursue infrastructure reform or welfare reform next.

The lawmakers who are expected to attend are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Cabinet members will arrive Saturday morning, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Transportation Deputy Secretary Jeffrey Rosen.

Vice President Mike Pence and a number of White House staff are also attending the retreat.