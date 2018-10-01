Trump holds press conference on new NAFTA plan -- live updates

President Trump is holding a Rose Garden news conference on details of a new trade agreement reached between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Monday.

The United States and Canada announced late Sunday evening that a deal was reached for Canada to stay in the North American trade pact with the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made an hour before a White House-imposed deadline of midnight on Sept 30.

In a joint statement, U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said the accord would be renamed the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement).

They asserted that USMCA would result in freer markets and fairer trade. Mr. Trump hailed the agreement as "wonderful" in a series of tweets Monday morning, calling it a "great deal for all three countries" that he claims will solve many "deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA."

Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico. The new name will be The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2018

"The USMCA is a historic transaction!" he added. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meanwhile said it was a "good day for Canada & our closest trading partners." The warm reception of the deal comes after months of trade disputes between the two North American allies. Trudeau previously called the administration's tariff action against Canada "totally unacceptable" and "an affront to the longstanding security partnership between Canada and the United States."