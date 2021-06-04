Trump to headline high-dollar fundraiser in Dallas in July

Former President Trump will headline a big-dollar fundraising event next month in Dallas, according to an invitation obtained by CBS News.

The event on July 11, which benefits the political action committee Make America Great Again Action, asks donors to contribute $15,000 per person or $25,000 per couple to participate in a photo opportunity with the former president and invites them to a reception.

The invitation also offers recipients more information about a golf foursome with Mr. Trump if they check a box when they RSVP.

MAGA Action is run by Mr. Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Mr. Trump has said he intends to support candidates in the 2022 midterms and has not ruled out another run for president in 2024. But he has remained mostly out of the public spotlight since leaving office.

The former president is already scheduled to be in Dallas that weekend to speak at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event. He spoke at the group's Florida conference earlier this year, when he made his first public appearance after leaving the White House. On Saturday, Mr. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at the North Carolina Republican Party's Convention.

The pricey fundraiser shows Mr. Trump remains a force in Republican donor circles. In April, he headlined the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat and his Mar-a-Lago Club was a popular destination for GOP fundraisers during the winter and early spring.

A recent CBS News poll found 66% of Republicans said it is important for Republicans to be loyal to Mr. Trump. More than three-quarters of Republicans said the Party should follow his examples on economic issues, leadership, immigration and how to treat the media. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published May 21 showed just 28% of Republicans think Mr. Trump should not run for president again in 2024.

Mr. Trump is expected to start holding rallies again in the coming weeks and has said he plans to be active in the 2022 midterm elections. Earlier this week he endorsed Texas Governor Greg Abbott for reelection. He has mostly endorsed incumbents so far but has also weighed in on some 2022 primary elections. He's backing his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas, Congressman Mo Brooks, who is running for Alabama's open Senate seat, Congressman Jody Hice, who is challenging Georgia's GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and former aide Max Miller. Miller is challenging Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who was one of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump.