Trump expected to nominate Todd Blanche as permanent attorney general

President Trump is expected to nominate Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to serve in the role permanently, several sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Blanche has led the Justice Department on an acting basis since Mr. Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi in April. He previously was the deputy attorney general and, before that, served as one of Mr. Trump's personal defense attorneys.

CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

Mr. Trump suggested he planned to nominate Blanche in an interview with the New York Post's Miranda Devine on Tuesday, saying "I think he will" be the permanent attorney general. The president added that he didn't have any other candidates in mind for the role.

"We put him as acting, and he's done a very good job," Mr. Trump said.

The Senate will need to confirm Blanche to the attorney general job. Lawmakers confirmed him as deputy attorney general in a party-line 52-46 vote last year.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.