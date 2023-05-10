"Donald Trump did it": E. Jean Carroll speaks out after jury finds former president liable for sexual abuse, defamation

Writer E. Jean Carroll told "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday that every blood vessel in her body "jumped up with a complete and utter joy" when a jury in New York found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil trial stemming from allegations he raped her in the 1990s.

"Donald Trump did it," she said. "Donald Trump did it. And all his saying, 'no, no, no,' is not true."

Carroll was awarded $5 million total in damages in the case, in which the former president was found liable for sexual abuse, but not rape.

Sexual abuse "is a very, very serious offense in New York," said Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan. "And it's not a little thing."

The jury, made up of six men and three women, deliberated for less than three hours. Kaplan said they were "shocked" the jury came back with a decision so quickly.

"I've never had a jury case get decided that quickly," Kaplan said on "CBS Mornings." "That's rocket speed for a jury. They must have known right away what they wanted to do. And we were all shocked by how quickly they came in."

After the verdict, Trump posted on Truth Social: "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

In two videos posted to his Truth Social account later Wednesday night, Trump called the verdict a "disgrace" and a "sham" and said that he and his legal team will be "appealing this decision."

