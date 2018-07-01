Trump delaying NAFTA deal until after midterm elections

President Donald Trump says he's delaying signing a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement until after the midterms in hopes of reaching a better deal. Mr. Trump says in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday that he could quickly sign an agreement with Mexico and Canada, "but I'm not happy with it. I want to make it more fair."

He added that he would wait until after the fall elections.

"I want to wait until after the election. You're going to have an election. It's going to be very interesting. I have a feeling he's going to be fine, and the reason is because, if they're not fine I'm going to tax their cars coming into America, and that's the big one. You know, the cars are the big one. We can talk steel, we talk everything. The big thing is the cars," he said in an interview with Fox' Maria Bartiromo.

The president's decision comes as the U.S. and Canada have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade dispute over Mr. Trump's tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Friday.