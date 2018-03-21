Trump criticizes DOJ in tweet about driver's license case

President Trump criticized his Justice Department Tuesday morning for not seeking Supreme Court review of Arizona's attempt to stop issuing driver's licenses to DACA recipients, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. He tweeted Wednesday morning, "Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona. I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review."

In fact, the U.S. solicitor general, Noel Francisco, urged the Supreme Court not to hear the case, and said the Ninth Circuit Court's ruling should stand. Francisco pointed out flaws in Arizona's reading of the appeals court's ruling, and he pointed out that Arizona was the only state with this law, so its case does not have broad significance.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's bid to get the justices to intervene in the DACA controversy.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected Arizona's plea to stop issuing driver's licenses to the immigrants, known as "Dreamers." The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place an appeals' court decision in favor of the immigrants who sought licenses.

About 20,000 young immigrants in Arizona are protected from deportation under a 2012 program started by the Obama administration. The Trump administration is trying to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but has been blocked by federal courts.

Arizona sought to prevent DACA-protected immigrants from getting licenses. Then-Gov. Jan Brewer cited a desire to reduce the risk of licenses being used to improperly access public benefits.