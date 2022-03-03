House January 6 committee says it has evidence Trump and allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy"

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said in a court filing late Wednesday that it had evidence that former President Trump and his allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" by trying to block Congress from certifying the election.

The filing was in response to a lawsuit brought by right-wing attorney John Eastman, who advised Trump in his final weeks in office. Eastman has refused to provide documents to the committee and invoked attorney-client privilege, saying he was Trump's lawyer.

Committee chair Congressman Bennie Thompson and vice chair Congresswoman Liz Cheney said the committee "refutes" his privilege claim.

"The facts we've gathered strongly suggest that Dr. Eastman's emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power," they said in a statement.

The committee said in the filing that Eastman spoke at the rally held at the Ellipse on the morning of January 6, and alleges he was not simply serving as an adviser, but participated in "spreading proven falsehoods to the tens of thousands of people attending that rally, and appears to have a broader role in many of the specific issues the Select Committee is investigating."

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by Congress on January 6, 2021. JIM BOURG / REUTERS

Thompson and Cheney said in a statement late Wednesday that, as a judge noted in a previous hearing, "Dr. Eastman's privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation."

The committee explained that documents between a lawyer and client are not privileged from disclosure if a "client consults an attorney for advice that will serve him in the commission of a fraud or crime."

The filing also said Trump "repeatedly asked the Vice President to exercise unilateral authority illegally."

"President Trump and members of his campaign knew he had not won enough legitimate state electoral votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election during the January 6 Joint Session of Congress, but the President nevertheless sought to use the Vice President to manipulate the results in his favor," the filing said.

Eastman invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to 146 questions he was asked in his deposition, according to the transcript in the filing.

The filing came hours after Thompson said the committee aims to release an interim report of its findings this June. Thompson told reporters Wednesday that the investigators' goal was to wrap up depositions with witnesses by the beginning of April. The committee would then hold public hearings that month, which would be followed by an interim report in June, he said.

The committee's timeline could be pushed back, however, if investigators find out new information or seek testimony and records from additional witnesses.

So far, investigators have spoken to over 650 witnesses, according to a panel aide. The committee has publicly issued just over 90 subpoenas.

Meanwhile, former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro did not show up for his scheduled deposition Wednesday, he confirmed to CBS News.

-Scott MacFarlane, Rebecca Kaplan, Zak Hudak, Nicole Sganga, Rob Legare and Catherine Cannon contributed reporting.