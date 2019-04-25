Trump calls Mueller investigation "attempted overthrow" of the government

President Trump again condemned the special counsel's report on its investigation into whether any of his associates conspired with Russia in the 2016 election and whether he had obstructed justice. "This was a coup," he complained to Fox News' Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday night. "This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government."

The report, released last week, identified 10 occasions when the president may have obstructed justice, although special counsel Robert Mueller did not reach a conclusion on the question.

The president also reiterated to Hannity that FISA court applications related to the investigation of Russia's meddling would be "declassified." Mr. Trump has said before that he wanted to release an unredacted version of documents related the FISA application to surveil former campaign aide Carter Page, although he later seemed to change his mind, saying that it could be perceived to negatively affect the Mueller investigation.

Mr. Trump also slighted former Vice President Joe Biden, whose video announcement Thursday that he's running for president said that Mr. Trump's presidency was a threat to the moral fabric of the country.

"He's not the brightest lightbulb in the group, I don't think, but he has a name that they know," the president said. "He's coming on with the little cute statements about me," Trump said, in reference to Biden's video announcement.

Mr. Trump also weighed in on some of the other 2020 Democratic candidates, saying Sen. Bernie Sanders had "misguided engery" and he "talks a lot." Mr. Trump described former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke as a "fluke" who is "fading fast" and "the media distorted it." Mr. Trump said South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris "won't make it" and he said Harris has a "nasty wit."

Robert Legare contributed to this report.