Beto O'Rourke formally kicks off 2020 campaign with Texas rallies

Beto O'Rourke is formally kicking off his presidential campaign with three rallies across his home state of Texas, where he came close enough to upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to generate the national buzz now buoying his 2020 White House bid.

The Democratic ex-congressman is holding a Saturday morning rally mere blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border in his native El Paso, then traveling to historically black Texas Southern University in Houston before an evening event in the shadow of Austin's state Capitol.

O'Rourke has visited nine states since joining the race on March 14, though he promised to head home for an official launch.

As O'Rourke lost his Senate race, albeit narrowly, and currently holds no political position, some Democrats have questioned whether he has the experience to run for president. He addressed the concerns in an interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" earlier this month.

"I guess it depends on what kind of experience you're looking for," he said. "I've got experience hiring people, creating jobs, developing the economy of the community in which I live. Serving in local government, with Amy helping to raise a family and finding ways to work across the aisle, to get legislation passed even when I'm in the minority party."

A recent poll of Iowa Democrats put O'Rourke in fifth place, behind former Vice President Joe Biden -- expected to join the race in the near future -- and three senators.

In a national Quinnipiac poll of Democratic voters released on Thursday, O'Rourke placed third, behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Texas is America's largest red state, but Democrats aren't writing it off in 2020. Another presidential candidate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, drew large crowds at a rally at Texas Southern University last weekend.