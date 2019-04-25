Here are the candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Democratic debates

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the 21st Democratic candidate for president Thursday morning. But not every candidate has met the thresholds for support and donations to qualify for the party's debates.

Here is a rundown of how candidates can qualify for the first two debates, and who has qualified so far:

How candidates qualify for the debates

In an effort to give most candidates the chance to appear on the debate stage, the Democratic National Committee has scheduled 12 debates in total, with the first one set for June. The debates will be split up into two consecutive nights, with candidates randomly chosen to appear on each date.

To qualify for the first two debates, candidates have to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1 percent in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee. If more than 20 candidates qualify for the debate, the DNC has said it will choose participants with "a methodology that gives primacy to candidates meeting both thresholds, followed by the highest polling average, followed by the most unique donors."

The candidates who have fulfilled both criteria and qualified for the debates

Several of the most high profile candidates have met both the donation and polling thresholds.

Bernie Sanders: Sanders has consistently been near the top in national and state polls, usually behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders raised around $18 million

Kamala Harris: Harris has also generally been polling well, often in third place behind Biden and Sanders. She raised $12 million from 218,000 individual contributions in the first quarter.

Elizabeth Warren: Warren is typically behind the top three in the polls, but has remained a steady figure in the middle. She raised $6 million from 135,000 donors.

Beto O'Rourke: The telegenic former Senate candidate for Texas is averaging in fourth place in Democratic primary polls, according to FiveThirtyEight. O'Rourke has raised over $9 million from roughly 218,000 individual donations.

Pete Buttigieg: The South Bend mayor has surged in recent polls and emerged as an early contender for the nomination. He raised an unexpectedly large sum in the first quarter, $7 million from roughly 159,000 donors.

The South Bend mayor has surged in recent polls and emerged as an early contender for the nomination. He raised an unexpectedly large sum in the first quarter, $7 million from roughly 159,000 donors. Andrew Yang: Yang, the tech entrepreneur running a grassroots campaign fueled by social media, is polling in the low single digits nationally, according to RealClearPolitics. But he raised $1.7 million from 80,000 individual donors in the first quarter.

The candidates who have fulfilled one criteria and qualified for the debates

Most candidates who have qualified for the first debates by fulfilling only one criteria have qualified through polls. This list includes:

Cory Booker

Julián Castro

Amy Klobuchar

John Delaney

Jay Inslee

John Hickenlooper

Kirsten Gillibrand

Joe Biden

Biden has been at the top of most polls even before entering the race. One candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, qualified by her number of donors alone.

Who has not yet qualified for the debates

Well, do the math. Several candidates entered the race after the end of the first quarter, meaning that they have not yet hit the fundraising threshold. Some of the lesser-known candidates are also struggling to make an impact in the polls. Here are the candidates who have not yet qualified for the debates: