Trump speaks at White House Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

President Trump is addressing children at the White House's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day event Thursday on the South Lawn.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders held an off-the-record briefing with children of the White House press corps Thursday morning. Sanders tweeted a short video of the children of White House staffers and reporters.

Take your kids to work day @WhiteHouse - so fun to have my kids and other WH and press staff kids here today! pic.twitter.com/tMDtl5KTED — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 25, 2019

The president has spent some of the last few days fuming over the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller's report and Democrats' demands for more testimony from key players like former White House counsel Don McGahn. Mueller's report says the president directed McGahn to fire Mueller, but the president claims that isn't true.

"As has been incorrectly reported by the Fake News Media, I never told then White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, even though I had the legal right to do so. If I wanted to fire Mueller, I didn't need McGahn to do it, I could have done it myself," the president tweeted Thursday morning.

"Nevertheless, ... Mueller was NOT fired and was respectfully allowed to finish his work on what I, and many others, say was an illegal investigation (there was no crime), headed by a Trump hater who was highly conflicted, and a group of 18 VERY ANGRY Democrats. DRAIN THE SWAMP!"