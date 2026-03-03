Panel reviewing Trump ballroom plans will also hear from commenters skeptical of project

When the National Capital Planning Commission convenes later this week, the panel is expected to rubber stamp President Trump's East Wing plans. But the Trump-friendly commission will also face a skeptical public, some of whom are expected to register their dismay over the nearly 90,000-square-foot ballroom addition.

About 100 people, including architects, preservation experts and ordinary citizens, have signed up to speak at Thursday's meeting. The roster includes Carol Quillen, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a group suing the president to pause construction.

In addition, NCPC has collected more than 32,000 written comments, the "vast majority" of which are "in opposition to the project," the commission said. Those comments, posted on the NCPC website, cover almost 10,000 pages.

The comments take aim at the ballroom's size, its private financing and the lack of congressional input.

"To take the People's House and turn it into a monstrosity such as that is incredibly ridiculous," wrote Susan Ruiz.

Several mention the sudden razing of the original East Wing.

NCPC staff who reviewed the East Wing design are recommending commissioners approve "the preliminary and final site and building plans," with minimal, non-binding tweaks to the landscape and the south facade's columns.

A vote is likely to take place Thursday afternoon. The monthly meeting, which is usually held in person, has been moved online.

The Commission of Fine Arts, another oversight board stacked with Trump appointees, voted give the East Wing preliminary and final design approval at its February meeting after only brief consideration.

Previous White House renovations have undergone months — and at times years — of scrutiny by both panels. Several comments cited the speed at which the president has moved.

"This is a very concrete example of what happens when we have a leader who thinks he's above the rules," said commenter Katherine Wyman. "He lives to thumb his nose at civility and the rule of law."

Once the commission signs off, no further approvals are needed before construction begins. Administration officials have said they could start vertical construction as soon as April.