President Trump has arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, for his highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Air Force One touched down at 8:54 p.m. local time (8:54 a.m. ET).

The president was greeted by members of Vietnam's military.

The summit is scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday, although the White House has still not released details about the schedule publicly.

Mr. Trump expressed cautious optimism about the trip at a dinner with governors at the White House Sunday evening.

"They have incredible people hardworking people. Smart, energetic," Mr. Trump said of North Korea. "And I think it can be one of the great financial and economic countries anywhere in the world. So I tell him that but said you can't do that if you keep nuclear. If you do nuclear that can't ever happen. And we see eye to eye I believe but you'll be seeing it more and more over the next couple of days one way or the other. What's going to happen I can't tell you. I think eventually it would but I can't tell you. And I'm not in a rush I don't want to rush anybody. I just don't want testing. As long as there's no testing we're happy."

Kim has already arrived in Hanoi, having traveled by armored train. His trip spanned roughly 60 hours and 2,500 miles. Members of the White House press corps were kicked out of their workspaces in anticipation of Kim's arrival at the Melia Hanoi Hotel.