Trump's arraignment, in photos: Supporters, protesters and heavy security at Miami federal courthouse

Former President Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday for his arraignment on federal charges.

Trump arrived at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, at 1:50 p.m. —where he was greeted by both supporters and protesters— and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation.

Groups of pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators began gathering in the pre-dawn hours in front of the courthouse, according to CBS News Miami.

Trump was arraigned on felony counts related to his handling of documents, including some that allegedly involved "defense and weapons capabilities" and U.S. nuclear programs.

This is first time the U.S. Department of Justice has ever charged a former president with a crime.

Here are some photos of the historic scene:

Former President Donald Trump arriving to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. Bloomberg/Getty Images

Trump's motorcade at the Miami federal courthouse, where the former president was arraigned on 37 felony counts related to his handling of sensitive government documents BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS

Police officers worked to secure the outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday in Miami. Chris O'Meara / AP

Hats, flags and other kinds of pro-Trump merchandise for sale outside the federal courthouse in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Federal officers on Tuesday guarded one of the entrances to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, before former President Donald Trump's arrival. Marta Lavandier / AP

A Trump supporter holding a U.S. flag stood near the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez met with police officers on Tuesday outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

A supporter of former President Donald Trump outside the courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Supporters and critics of Trump staged demonstrations Tuesday outside the courthouse before his arraignment in Miami. / Getty Images

A Department of Homeland Security police officer standing near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse before Trump's. / Getty Images