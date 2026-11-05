Trump to attend Army-Navy football game next month, officials say

Washington — President Trump is scheduled to attend the Army-Navy game, one of the longest rivalries in college football, U.S. officials told CBS News.

The stands at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Dec. 12 will be filled with active-duty troops and veterans.

Mr. Trump has made an appearance at the game several times as commander-in-chief, including last year. The game is known for its military flyovers and patriotism.

Mr. Trump has taken steps to give the Army-Navy game an exclusive television window so other college football games don't compete with it.

White House spokespeople didn't immediately comment.

The decision to attend the Army-Navy game comes as Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, have blamed the Iran war as the reason the GOP suffered crushing losses in Tuesday's midterm elections. Multiple sources on Wednesday told CBS News that the president has been asking advisers if Hegseth should stay in his job.