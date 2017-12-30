Trump "approval poll" offers no negative options

The joint fundraising committee of President Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee released a three-question "Inaugural Year Approval Poll" that offers readers no option to give a negative assessment of the president's first year in office. The only options for "how would you rate President Trump's first year in office" are "great," "good," "okay" and "other."

Visitors are also asked the same question of former President Barack Obama's first year in office, but that question provides "poor" as an additional response option. The third and last question the survey asks, "Do you believe the Fake News Media will fairly cover President Trump's first year approval rating?" with the options of "yes," "no" and "other."

Screenshot/CBS News

The survey from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee requires users to provide their contact information, noting in small print at the bottom of the page that by doing so the user agrees to receiving calls and texts from Trump-associated committees.

A CBS News poll released earlier this month found Mr. Trump had a 36 percent approval rating.

According to a Gallup poll released earlier this week, Obama is the "most admired" man in America, a title he's held for the past 10 years. Of those polled, 17 percent said the former president was their top pick for the most admired person. Mr. Trump came next, with 14 percent of those polled naming him as the person they most admire.

Mr. Trump filed for reelection the day he took office on Jan. 20.

CBS News' Arden Farhi contributed to this report