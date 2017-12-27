Poll: Obama, Clinton remain "most admired" Americans

President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are holding on their titles as the "most admired" people in America, according to the latest polling data by Gallup.

Seventeen percent of those polled found that Barack Obama was the most admired man living anywhere in the world, a title he's had for the past 10 years. Mr. Trump trailed Obama by three points. They were followed by Pope Francis, who was the choice of three percent of respondents, and Rev. Billy Graham, who was picked by two percent.

Mr. Trump's Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, was on the lower end of Gallup's findings, with just one percent saying he was their most admired person.

Gallup has posed the "most admired man" question to respondents 71 times since 1946, and the incumbent president has taken the title 58 times.

While the president won handily among Republicans, Gallup credited Mr. Trump's low approval ratings as a reason he trailed his predecessor.

"The incumbent president is the usual winner, since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country -- but when the president is unpopular, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first," Gallup writes.

Meanwhile, Secretary Clinton retains the title she's held onto for 16 years consecutive years, earning the title 22 times in total -- more than any other person in the history of the Gallup poll. A total of nine percent of respondents naming Clinton -- the lowest total she's received since 2002, when only seven percent named her as the top choice.

Gallup also found that about 25 percent of Americans polled cannot name a man or a woman they admire most. Nine percent name a relative or friend as the most admired man, and 13 percent do so for the most admired woman.

The poll surveyed 1,049 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia between Dec. 4-11, 2017 with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.