Trump administration says it struck another alleged drug boat in Pacific, killing 4

The U.S. military carried out another strike on an alleged "narco-trafficking vessel" in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said — marking the latest boat strike in the Trump administration's two-month-long campaign of strikes that have killed more than 60 people.

Hegseth posted a video of a boat strike on X. He said the strike was conducted in international waters, and alleged that the boat was operated by an unnamed designated terrorist organization. He said no U.S. forces were harmed.

An image of Wednesday's boat strike posted to X by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.