Trump administration to cut off new federal research grants to Harvard

Caitlin Yilek
Washington — The Trump administration said Monday it would cut off all new federal research grants to Harvard University in the latest escalation of its battle with the school. 

Education Secretary Linda McMahon is expected to send a letter to Harvard informing the Ivy League university that it is not eligible for any new federal grants until it meets the administration's demands. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

