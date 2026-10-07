Trump pitches Trump International Golf Course for site of "presidential retreat"

Washington — President Trump on Wednesday claimed the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. military suggested developing Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach as a presidential getaway. It would be "like sort of a Camp David retreat" for future presidents, Mr. Trump said.

"This was suggested to me by the military and Secret Service," the president said during an unrelated event in the Oval Office. "There are no high buildings looming over it. There are no houses on it so you don't have houses — we have to inspect rooms. Seems that all presidents play golf."

A White House official said Wednesday that the "United States government has asked to look into developing a presidential retreat" at the golf course so future presidents can "hold important meetings and utilize the amenities of a world-class property."

Trump International Golf Course is where Mr. Trump plays golf when he's staying at his resort at Mar-a-Lago. The Palm Beach Post first reported that an attorney for the golf course wrote a letter to Palm Beach County commissioners offering to designate the golf club as a presidential retreat that could also be used by foreign heads of state.

"The United States government has asked to look into developing a presidential retreat at Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach for future presidents, so they can hold important meetings and utilize the amenities of a world-class property," the White House official said. "The property is minutes away from the Donald J. Trump International Airport, does not have buildings looming, does not have houses along the course, has great security features, is close to law enforcement, and happens to be a highly-rated golf course. These are features that are necessary for any presidential retreat."

The White House official's statement did not specify whose idea the retreat was first, or whose permission they're seeking.

The cost of the proposed development — and who would bear it — has not been disclosed.

In December, the president is hosting the G20 summit of world leaders at a different property, Trump National Doral Miami.

The Secret Service has paid the Trump Organization hundreds of thousands of dollars to stay at the president's properties during his presidency.