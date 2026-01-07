House Speaker Mike Johnson says State of the Union tentatively set for Feb. 24

Washington — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday that he expects the State of the Union will take place on Feb. 24, though the date does not appear to be set in stone and has not been officially scheduled.

"We were looking at some alternative dates and trying to figure out what works," Johnson said at a news conference in response to a question from CBS News. "But I think that's the week that we're in session in mid-to-late February and that would be the preference of the White House."

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, added, "wait for further development" but "it's coming."

The address will mark President Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term. Last year, Mr. Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in March, but it was not considered a formal State of the Union address.

During their first year, president typically address a joint session of Congress early on in their tenure to outline a vision or agenda, before delivering State of the Union addresses to lawmakers in subsequent years.

The speaker of the House traditionally pens a formal letter to the president inviting them to address Congress.