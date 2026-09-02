Trump $1 coins go on sale from U.S. Mint, priced from $1.55 to over $2 each

The U.S. Mint will begin selling gold-colored $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump's likeness at noon ET on Wednesday, with prices ranging from about $1.55 to $2.44 per coin.

The coins, first announced in July, bear a rendering of Mr. Trump's face on the obverse side, with the inscriptions "Liberty," "In God We Trust" and "1776 ~ 2026." The presidential seal, which depicts an eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, appears on the reverse side, along with an inscription reading "250" to honor the nation's semiquincentennial anniversary.

The price of the coin depends on quantity. A 25-coin roll costs $61, while a 100-coin bag costs $154.50.

The U.S. Mint said the $1 Trump coin will be available for sale on Sept. 2. The gold-colored coins are designed to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary. AP Graphic/Treasury Department

Although U.S. regulations permit only deceased people to appear on currency, the Trump administration has said that the president may appear on a coin under a 2020 law allowing new designs to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Mint said the new coins may be used as legal tender, but also pitched them as collectibles.

"Created to celebrate this historic national milestone, these special circulating dollar coins combine everyday American coinage with a once-in-a-generation anniversary design destined to become a standout addition to modern collections," the U.S. Mint said.

The Trump coins are gold-colored but composed mostly of copper, with 6% zinc, 3.5% manganese and 2% nickel. No actual gold is used in the coins.

The U.S. Mint said it is randomly including 250,000 special-issue $1 Trump coins with a "July 4th" privy mark in the bags and rolls for sale on its site.