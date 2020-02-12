Troy Price resigns as head of Iowa Democratic Party after bungled caucuses

Troy Price has resigned as the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, CBS News has confirmed, after a bungled Iowa caucuses saga that has yet to yield any certified final results. Price made the announcement in a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee.

Price's resignation will be effective following the election of an interim chair on Saturday at a State Central Committee meeting.

"The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night," Price said in the letter obtained by CBS News. "As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party. While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult. Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement."

In recent days, Price struggled to communicate the problems that led to last Monday's confused, results-free caucus night, which allowed underperforming campaigns to stay out of the spotlight because of the chaos and deprived the top performers of bragging rights in the short time between the caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. He admitted eventually to reporters that he himself had not tested the app that contributed to the caucus night's reporting failures.

The debacle has led many to question Iowa's right to hold the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The caucuses are to be partially recanvassed beginning Sunday, but at this point, former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders seem to have won the most delegates in Iowa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.