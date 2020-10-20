Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens in the Atlantic, could become hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthened Monday morning in the central Atlantic, the latest in what has been a very active hurricane season. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, up slightly from when it formed hours earlier.

Additional strengthening was expected and Epsilon was forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was centered Monday afternoon about 730 miles southeast of Bermuda and was stationary. A slow northward motion is expected during the night, forecasters said, adding the storm was then expected to take a more northwestward track as it approaches Bermuda by Thursday.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has racked up storms at breakneck speed. This season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Tropical Storm Epsilon is seen on October 20, 2020 in this NOAA satellite image. NOAA

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Klotzbach says if Epsilon becomes a hurricane by Wednesday, it will be the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season to date. Only four years in the satellite era (since 1966) have had at least 10 Atlantic hurricanes by October 21.